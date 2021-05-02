Yomi Fabiyi: All about di Yoruba Nollywood actor and why e dey trend for social media

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi dey di eye of di storm sake of im position on di alleged rape wey involve anoda Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha,



Afta di arrest of di actor on top accuse say e sexually molest di a girl wen she be seven years old, e come try am again wen she reach 14 years old, Yomi Fabiyi bin enta social media to tok say make pipo no jump into conclusion on di case as di mata still dey police staton and dia association also dey torchlight am.



"We dey careful as individuals make we no chook mouth for di case because from di police statement, dem mention CCTV footage, di content neva dey for public and none of di representatives of our association or any close colleague to di best of my knowledge don see di footage, we neva hear from di suspect directly or from im representatives etc.



Except a clear cut open evidence, confession or trial with guilty verdict dey, e go dey malicious and pre-mature for any or as colleagues to draw conclusions. Popularity dey come with a lot of responsibilities. Please understand and be patient.



Finally, child abuse, rape and sexual harassment na serious case and no artist or sane human being irrespective go allow or support such. However, e dey better for majority for di society to dey careful than sorry.



I still get trust in di quality and honesty of our Detectives and Police Officers and dem go prosecute whoever dey find dey di other side of di law.



Dis im post no go down well wit many pipo and e don cause gbasgbos among im colleagues plus oda celebrities.



Iyabo Ojo,Foluke Daramola, Davido, Toke Makinwa, Helen Paul dey among dos wey react to di post.



Who be Yomi Fabiyi?



Apart from di Yoruba feem where many pipo take sabi am, Yomi Fabiyi also na Human Rights Ambassador (US Embassy).



On 24 April, 2018 inside di US Embassy for Walter Carrington, Lagos, Nigeria US Consul-General to Nigeria plus CRALI decorate am Human Rights Ambassador.



According to im profile on im verified Instagram handle, di actor say im be film maker, Master of Ceremony, Film Producer and e don collect plenty awards.



Dem born am on May 1st and e grow up for Shomolu local government for Lagos state, Nigeria largest commercial city.



E attend Odunlade primary school and Igbobi college for Shomolu for im primary and secondary education.



Veteran Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina wey many pipo sabi as Baba Suwe na im first introduce am into acting.



