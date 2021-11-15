‘Yesterday was a perfect night' - Dede Ayew reacts to Ghana win over South Africa

• Andre Dede Ayew has attributed Black Stars' win over Bafana Bafana to team efforts



• He scored the only goal in the game against South Africa to qualify Ghana to the playoff stage



• Andre Ayew marked his 100th appearance against the Bafana Bafana



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has commended his teammates for their performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot-kick to give Ghana a 1-0 win over the South Africans at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.



The Black Stars qualified ahead of South Africa on goal difference as both countries finished the qualifiers with 13 points each.



“Yesterday was a perfect night ! We are one step closer to our aim. As always the team was on fire and boys fought till the end. Support was unbelievable, thank you Ghana,” Andre Dede Ayew tweeted.



Ghana has qualified to the playoff stage in the World Cup qualification alongside Egypt, Morocco, DR Congo, Mali, and Senegal.









Yesterday was a perfect night ! We are one step closer to our aim.

As always the team was on fire and boys fought till the end. Support was unbelievable, thank you Ghana ???????? @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/K8xOKZnxbs