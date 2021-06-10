Yeni Malatyaspor open talks to sign Sparta Prague forward Benjamin Tetteh

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish Super League side Yeni Malatyaspor has opened discussions with Sparta Prague to sign Ghana International Benjamin Tetteh.



The 22-year-old joined the team on a season-long loan from Sparta Prague last summer.



Yeni Malatyaspor is looking to sign him permanently after his loan deal expired at the end of the season.



The Ghanaian forward impressed in his debut season in the Turkish League scoring six goals, six assists in 33 appearances.



Sparta Prague is ready to listen to offers for the Ghanaian striker who has a 4.2 million buy-out clause in his contract.



Yeni Malatyaspor is currently on the round table with the Czech club hoping to reach a deal to sign the former Dreams FC striker.



The club is expected to be rivaled by fellow Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK who are also looking to sign the forward to strengthen their squad.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Benjamin Tetteh wants to stay in Turkey for the 2021/22 season.