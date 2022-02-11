Yeni Malatyaspor gives update on Benjamin Tetteh’s injury

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor have given an injury update on Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh.



The enterprising attacker suffered a moderate injury and edema in his right back muscle at training few days ago and has been receiving treatment.



The club’s team doctor Mehmet Karakus giving an update said, "Our athlete Stevie Mallan had an operation due to L4-L5 lumbar disc herniation (lumbar hernia)”



“The treatment process of our player is followed by our healthcare team. In addition, the treatment of Benjamin Tetteh, who was injured in the Antalya camp, continues on a positive course." He said.



He was part of the Black Stars squad that exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at group stage.



Tetteh received a straight red in Ghana’s game against Gabon after punching a player.



He will miss the World Cup play-offs against Nigeria scheduled for March.



