Year in Review: Prophecies that ‘came to pass’ in 2023

Religion of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the year 2023 comes to an end today, Sunday, December 31, 2023, scores of Ghanaians are expected to attend services at churches and places of worship for special prayers to usher them into 2024.



An important aspect of these 31st Night church services is the prophecies by the pastors who lead these services at the various places of worship, which have become the main attraction for these services.



Despite the mass buy-in of 31st Night prophecies, some Ghanaians, including renowned pastors like Prophet Kofi Oduro, have said that they do not believe in 31st Night service and the prophesies issued at these services.



To ascertain whether these prophesies work or not, this article looks at some of the prophecies by famous Ghanaian prophets and the happenings in 2023 that have been linked to them.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie:







Ashaiman invasion by Ghana Armed Forces:



In a prophecy. Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, said that he saw soldiers invading a town in a West African country, either Ghana or Nigeria.



Personnel of the Ghana Armed Force in March 2023 invaded Ashaiman, a community in the Greater Accra Region, to beat residents over the murder of their colleague, confirming the accuracy of the prophecy.



The soldiers arrived in the town in buses and an armoured car with a chopper providing aerial cover. They entered the Ashaiman township and in the course of their operation, subjected some residents to various forms of assault.



The invasion came after a young soldier was found dead in a neighbourhood of Ashaiman having repeatedly been attacked.



Nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice



Prophet Nigel also revealed that he had earlier foreseen President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominating a woman as the next Chief Justice of Ghana. This prophecy came to pass when the President nominated a female Supreme Court judge, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, as the Chief Justice.



Death of MP, Philip Atta Basoah:



In his 2023 31st-Night prophecies about a country he called ‘the Republic of Yenp3 Nokere’, which has similarities with Ghana, Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted an attack on Ghana's Parliament, where two members of parliament won't make it to the last meeting of the legislature.



This prophecy has only been partially fulfilled with only one sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, the MP for Kumawu, dying in April 2023.



Turkey, Syria earthquake



Another 2023 event that has been linked to a prophecy by Nigel Gaisei was the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that happened on Monday, February 6, 2023, which led to the death of Ghanaian football star footballer Christian Atsu's death.



Nigel Gaisie drew praise from a section of Ghanaians after a video of him predicting a natural disaster in 2023 went viral.



In the video, Nigel Gaisie could be seen however struggling to mention the exact name of the disaster he foresaw. He did indicate that it will lead to buildings collapsing and some of his congregants suggested the name landfall.



“I am seeing a landfall. I have seen that buildings in a whole area are all collapsing and I am seeing across nations, what do we call it, landfalls,” he said while addressing members of his church.



Alan Kyeramaten’s resignation:



Nigel Gaisie in his 31st Night prophesies for 2021 claimed to have received a spiritual vision in which he saw a golden key being taken away from an individual called Kyerematen, and he emphasized that it was not in accordance with God's will. He also mentioned that the key had colours, with blue being predominantly visible.



“The next prophesy, the Lord carried my spirit again and I entered into Umofia, I entered into a section of Umofia and I saw an entity and on the forehead of the entity, I saw a name written like Kyerematen, I saw a golden key that was taken away from him.



“And the Lord said this is not His will, so if you can quicken yourself like Esau was told what is due you will not be given to another. I repeat that prophesy again, the Lord carried my spirit to Umofia and part of Umofia I saw an entity and on the forehead of the entity I saw Kyerematen and the Lord said, look at that, and I saw.



“I saw effort being made to take a golden key that belongs to him, and on the key, I saw that there were colours on the golden key, but predominantly I saw something like blue and I saw that it was being taken away from him, and the Lord said this is not my will but just as Esau was told, if you can quicken yourself, you will be given what is due you.”



Prophet Badu Kobi:







Plot to remove IGP:



The founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Kobi Badu, in 2022, predicted that there would be a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, as suggested in a leaked tape which is now the subject of a parliament inquiry.



The prophet, as he was chastising IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare for saying the prophets cause fear and panic with their prophesies, prophesied that some people around him (Dampare) were going to scheme for his removal.



He told Dr Akuffo Dampare to pray if he wants to remain in his position for long because a lot of people around him do not like him.



“Now they are saying that when we prophesise, we are causing fear and panic right? Then I am going to prophesise about the IGP.



“If he wants to sit on the seat for some time and for a long time, he should pray. Because the people around him are working to remove him,” he said,



He added “So, I’m causing fear and panic to the IGP. He should pray because they have started working. So, he should be careful about people around him. Many don’t love him and they are plotting to harm him”.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah







Apostle Francis Amoako Attah (right) with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong:



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Presiding Apostle and General Overseer of the Charismatic, Freedom Chapel International Ministry, also predicted that the 2024 election was going to be between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In compiled clips of prophecies shared by Parliament Chapel International, the pastor can be seen predicting at different instances that the race for the 2024 presidential elections was going to be between Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He could also be heard saying that two northern brothers would be fighting for Ghana’s presidency and gave a hint of who was going to win.



BAI/OGB



