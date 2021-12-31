Year In Review: Failed prophecies of 2021

Religion of Friday, 31 December 2021

31st night, a well commemorated night in Africa, specifically Ghana, is surrounded by many factors.



In commemoration of this day, Christians across Ghana gather in churches to cross over into the new year. The popular ‘home comers’ who only go to church to crossover are not exempted from the populace.



However, one of the things that characterise the last night of every year is prophecies. Some pastors have distinguished themselves as seers who are able to foretell future occurrences.





In Ghana, most of these prophecies are centred around looming doom for the country.



Nigel Gaisie, Prophet Asanteman Bofour popularly known as Obofuor, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah among other prominent men of God have been identified as some of these seers whose prophecies are somewhat ‘scary’. At the end of every year, they give predictions as to what is going to happen in the new year.



Over the years, some of these prophecies have ended up not coming to pass. According to some of these pastors however, it may be a good sign that prayers were effective and the evil intended was averted.

As the year winds down, we take a look at some of the prophecies which emerged in 2020 which were not realized.



England will win UEFA Euro 2020



“England will win the cup” were the words of Prophet Badu Kobi in 2021 as he prophesied the win of England in the UEFA EURO 2020. The game which was scheduled to be played in 2020 was postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19.

England was at the finals with Italy for the game.



Many predictions poured in but prominent amongst them was this very prophecy by Badu Kobi, owing to the confidence which backed his prophecy.



England however succumbed to the fury of Italy in a match played in their very homeland. After a 1:1 score, Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties in London to win their second European Champions league, shoving another prophecy of Badu Kobi down the drain





Ghana will lose an extremely powerful king in 2021



According to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Ghana was going to lose an extremely powerful king in 2021.

Ghanaians, however, did not take it lightly, as they pounced on the prophecy labeling him as a false prophet.



Ghana is yet to hear the news of the death of a prominent king after the prophecy.





Dancehall artiste, Shattawale, will die in 2021



Ghanaian prophet, Jesus Ahuofe predicted death for Ghanaian dancehall act, ShattaWale, according to him, the artiste was going to die on October 18, 2021. The artiste had so far received three death threats.



The man of God revealed that Shatta Wale would be attacked and shot to death on the very day if serious prayers are not said for him.



On the said day, news about him being shot emerged but it was later confirmed as a prank. For this, himself and his accomplices were arrested and processed for court.



Akuapem Poloo will be raped



Randolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle Prophet, the General Overseer and Founder of God's Crown Chapel, prophesied earlier this year that, Rosemond Brown, widely known as Akuapem poloo was going to be raped.



He said "we have to pray for Akuapem Poloo ... I have seen her dead in pool blood, they are people planning to rape her".



This very prophecy did not come to pass. The actress in a reaction to the above prophecy expressed gratitude to the Prophet for the revelation.



"I will like to say a big thank you to him for letting me know this, God bless him so much because I wouldn't have known".



“What I want to say is that the God I serve, the living God, who always save me from the evil ones will save me. Because it is written in the bible that, that when God reveals, it means He has cancelled it, God will not let me be disgraced,” she continued.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has declared a crackdown on prophecies with caution to men of God who prophesy publicly to procure evidence from God before they embark on such activities.



Superintendent Alexander Kweku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service is quoted to have said on Peace FM that, it is an affront to the country’s law for one to prophesy.



Placing prophecies under ‘false publications’, ASP Kweku Obeng said that anyone found to have made public prophecy will be compelled to substantiate his claims with evidence.