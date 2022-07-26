Yaya Toure set to be appointed as Tottenham academy coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football and English Premier League legend, Yaya Toure is set to become the academy coach for English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspurs.



Talks between parties are said to be in advance stages as an agreement has already been reached with few details remaining, several reports claim.



Pending official announcement, Toure has been spotted at the Tottenham training grounds.



In a recent interview with The Coache's Voice, the four-time African player of the year said his desire to be on the grass drove him to become a coach.



“I have started to realise how good it is to be a coach," he said. “But sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me. I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas.”



The former Ivorian international's coaching career started at Ukrainian Premier League side Olimpik Donetsk.



He joined the Ukrainian club as an assistant manager in February 2021 but left four months later.



He secured another assistant coaching role in July of the same year at Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny. He vacated his position in December.



At the moment, he is close to taking the Tottenham Academy role and would be joined by Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe.



EE/KPE