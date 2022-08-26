Yaya Toure addresses Manchester City's champions League 'curse'

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester City player, Yaya Toure has reacted to the club's struggle to win UEFA Champions League(UCL) trophy after a huge investment in players over the years.



Toure, who took part in 2022/2023 UCL draw on August 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey, said the club "can have what they need," but it will not be easy.



Many have linked the club's struggles in the competition to the alleged unfair treatment of Toure in his final days at the club but the African football legend wished the team "good luck" in this year's edition.



“Every year they have a chance, and this year they're going to have a chance. They can get what they need. It's not going to be easy for them, but I wish them good luck.”



Manchester City was drawn into Group G together with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and Copenhagen.



The 2022/2023 UCL will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday of the first week of September 2022.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











EE/KPE