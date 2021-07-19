Yaw Yeboah scores for Wisła Kraków in friendly against Podbeskidzie

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisła Kraków in the team’s 1-1 draw against Podbeskidzie over the weekend.



The former Ghana U-23 captain joined the Polish outfit last summer from UD Numancia. In his debut campaign last season, the forward impressed and made a mark to help his team maintain their top-flight status.



Preparing with his teammates in pre-season for the upcoming season, the young attacker is looking good and in fine shape.



Last Saturday, he started for Wisła Kraków in a friendly match against Podbeskidzie.



In a game that ended 1-1, Yaw Yeboah scored for his side in the first three minutes of the game before Kamil Biliński equalized to restore parity for the opponent in the 29th minute.



The match was the fourth pre-season game played by the Ghana attacker and his teammates.



The team has progressed so far with three wins and one defeat. The side hopes to do well in the Polish top-flight league in the 2021/2022 football season.



