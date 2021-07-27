Yaw Yeboah opens scoring account in Wisla Krakow win in Polish Ekstraklasa opener

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international attacker Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla Krakow when they opened their 2021/2022 season with a victory over KGHM Zaglebie Lubin on Monday.



Krakow clinched their first three points of the new season with a 3-0 win over Zaglebie at the Stadion im. Henryka Reymana.



The 24-year-old opened the scoring of the encounter in the 25th minute with a kick from the spot in the opening fixture of the Polish Ekstraklasa.



Czech forward Jan Kliment doubled the lead for the home side four minutes later after he was set up by Michal Skvarka.



Youngster Mateusz Mlynski sealed the victory for Krakow with nine minutes remaining with another assist from Skvarka.



Yeboah netted 4 goals in 28 appearances for Krakow last term and would want to improve on that this campaign.