Yaw Yeboah is attracting interest from top clubs in Europe - Tomasz Pasieczny reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Wisła Kraków sporting director Tomasz Pasieczny has revealed a number of stellar clubs in Europe are scrambling for the signature of talented Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah.



Yeboah, 24, scored a fabulous goal for Wisla in their 1-0 derby win over Cracovia in the Polish top-flight league on Sunday.



The Ghana international has been in a fantastic for the side since he joined the side.



And it appears, the Ghanaian will not stay in Poland for long with a number of clubs believed to lining up to snap him.



"This is one of the players we have inquiries about. Sometimes there is a smooth offer between inquiry and offer. We are a Polish club, so when a really good offer comes, we will consider it and we are open to talks. Yeboah, of course, comes first. He wants to develop in a better league, because he certainly has a talent for it." sporting director Tomasz Pasieczny told sport.pl".



"We are always waiting for an offer to sit down at the table. I don't want to make things easier for anyone and throw amounts in the program.



"Respecting the place where we are, Yaw's talent, in our scale it will not be a little money, because everything has to be appreciated - said Tomasz Pasieczny.