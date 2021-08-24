Yaw Preko ready to work with any club after Medeama SC exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Yaw Preko has said he is open to working with any club in the top-flight league following his departure from Medeama SC.



The former Ghana international joined the Yellow and Mauve halfway through the 2020/21 football season after Samuel Boadu left to join Accra Hearts of Oak.



Yaw Preko was tasked to win the MTN FA Cup and secure a top-four spot for the club.



However, Medeama finished 5th on the league log and suffered elimination from the MTN FA Cup with a defeat by Accra Hearts of Oak.



The club last week announced the exit of Preko and his assistant, Yaw Acheampong.



The 47-year-old coach admitted that things did not go as planned during his stint with Medeama but said it was a good experience.



"The future is always unknown, but at the moment, I am floating, and I am open to any club that will bring me an offer," he told Graphic Sports.



"It was a difficult season for everybody, and for about two and half years, we've not played the league, so it was tough on the players as well."



Reflecting on his contribution to Medeama, coach Preko admitted that the team could have done better than their fifth position on the Premier League log but said it was generally a difficult season for all the clubs.



Coach Preko described his stint with Medeama as a good experience but was not disappointed by the management's decision to part ways with him.



"Everybody was impatient because we were enjoying the league, but the toll was too much for the players, but it was a good experience."



"If you want to improve, you could have done better, but it's part of the job," he said.



Meanwhile, Medeama have appointed Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the head coach of the club on a three-year deal.