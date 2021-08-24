Yaw Preko insists he did not fail as Medeama coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Medeama trainer Yaw Preko believes he did not fail during his stint with the Tarkwa based-club.



The Yellow and Mauves parted ways with their coaching duo of Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong after just a few months at the Tarkwa-based club.



The decision to part with the two former Ghana internationals came last Friday after management decided not to extend their expiring contract.



The two highly experienced coaches were appointed to replace Samuel Boadu who left Medeama to join giants Accra Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season.



But with the management unhappy with results since the departure of Boadu, they have ended their marriage, appointing Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu on a three-year deal to take over.



In an interview with Vision1 FM, Yaw Preko indicated that he did not fail at the club despite being shown the exit door.



"Anyone who says things did not go on well for us at Medeama, it is below the belt because when you take over a club second half of the season, it can be good or bad, and it is part of the job."



"Medeama job came impromptu, the coach left, and we had to go and continue from where he left off. The factors were many, but we did our best. At a point in time, we were on top of the table, we stumbled one or two games, but I will not say we failed," he said.



"We did our best, we signed till the end of the season, and they decided to look elsewhere, so it's part of the job."