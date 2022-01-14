Yaw Preko charges Black Stars to go all out against Gabon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has urged the Black Stars to go all out against The Panthers of Gabon in their group C game of the ongoing AFCON 2021 championship at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.



“To get a win against Gabon, we must fight and go all out because a win will not come on a silver platter.”



Speaking to the Times Sports on the chances of the Black Stars against The Panthers today, the former Black Stars winger noted that there was a creeping overzealousness on the part of the team to win against Gabon and Comoros.



According to him, the Black Stars should go into the Gabon game with hunger and a thirst for the three points.



“We must not underrate Gabon just because we have the head-to-head advantage over them. With three points in the bag for them, they would come with all guns blazing, but we must show our character if we want to survive.”



Preko, the Ghana U-15 national side coach, described the Gabonese team as an all-around one that does the basic things in football.



“They are all-attacking and all-defending. Playing such teams can be difficult, but after losing our first game, we have to devise a strategy to overcome them.”



According to him, the likely return of their skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lemina would add to their strength in midfield and attack.



On his prediction, Preko noted that AFCON 2021 is turning out to be a tournament where the dark horses are showing little or no respect to the favourites, adding, “It is very difficult predicting at this stage.”



He predicted that a lot of surprises would be recorded in the tournament but was confident one of those tagged as favourites would emerge winners.