Yaw Dabo recounts tough beginnings in football for Daniel Barnieh

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Celebrated actor and owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo has recount tough beginnings in football for his product Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The Ghana U-20 captain has become fans favourite following his swashbuckling performance for Hearts of Oak this season.



The 19-year old has been in a terrific form for Hearts of Oak and has caught the eyes of Ghanaian footballers.



He has scored three goals and provided four assists with his goals contributing most points for the rainbow boys.



Barnieh, who guided the U-20 team to clinch the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in March has played an instrumental role in the club’s Ghana Premier League triumph.



However, Yaw Dabo who unearth the enterprising forward has recounted how he break into the scene.



Speaking to Wontumi FM, he said, “Barnieh has suffered a lot before getting his breakthrough. I remember I took him to some agent for help but he told me Barnieh likes fashion so he cannot play football, people discouraged me from investing in football but Barnieh told me something which I will not forget, he said, manager, don’t listen to people and help me and I will make you proud as well”



“Even Asamoah Gyan’s manager, Anim Addo was present when some big agent came, I told the agent my player is very good but they told me the same thing that he cannot play football because he likes dressing”.



“Luckily for me, there was a Sunday special game in Accra and Barnieh was able to prove in the presence of Anim Addo that he is a good player. One day, I was in Kumasi when Anim Addo called me wanting to sign Barnieh but the player decided not to go due to the bad comments by agents”.



“Now, I am happy Barnieh has made me proud as he promised. I will encourage football managers not to listen to people and focus on their business” he said.