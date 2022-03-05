Yaw Dabo laments after Afriyie Barnieh scores Kotoko again in President’s Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Actor Yaw Dabo has lamented over Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s goal against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup on March 4, 2022.



According to Yaw Dabo who at one point managed the Hearts of Oak striker, he never intended to nurture a player who would one day come and haunt his darling club Asante Kotoko.



After a nervy first half without a goal, striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the net to score the first goal for the Phobians.



Although Kotoko equalized the goal, Patrick Razak scored the winner for Hearts of Oak to win the cup.



In a video which has gone viral, the actor was heard saying, “Barnieh, what has Kotoko done to you? Did I train you to come and score Kotoko?”



Barnieh, you always spoil my day. I blame Kotoko, y"ou allowed the player to score when he wants to score. He is always pained when he plays Kotoko,” he said.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh went on trials at Kotoko but he was rejected despite scoring many goals as he was deemed not good enough for the club by then-coach Maxwell Konadu.



Years after, the player has become a hero at Hearts of Oak and always punishes the reds when he gets the chance.



The U-20 AFCON winner scored the lone goal for Hearts of Oak in their crucial game against Kotoko last season in the Ghana Premier League.



