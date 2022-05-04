Yaw Annor wastes a lot of chances than he scores - Coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC, Thomas Duah says that his top scorer Yaw Annor is very wasteful despite his rich vein of form.



The former Bechem United winger scored four goals against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League as the miners won 5-1 in the match day 27 clash.



Ashgold's Yaw Annor is heavily breathing down the neck of Kotoko's Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM, coach Thomas Duah says that Yaw Annor should have scored 70 goals this season but wastes a lo of chances than the ones he scores.



“It wouldn’t have been surprised if Yaw Annor had scored about 70 goals in the league by now. The number of chances he wastes during matches is more than what he scores but I think he is building his confidence. We are not giving attention to the negative comments about his goals,” Ashgold Coach Thomas Duah told Happy FM in an interview.



The Coach added, “Yaw Annor is going to score goals against Medeama. He plays like Yaw Preko, he is able to take players on, and create chances but is [sometimes] wasteful.”



Yaw Annor has 16 goals for Ashgold two behind top scorer Frank Mbella after scoring four goals last weekend.