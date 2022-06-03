Yaw Annor scores against Kotoko to equal Frank Etouga’s 20-goal tally

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian talented forward, Yaw Annor scored his 20th goal of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on Thursday afternoon when his Ashanti Gold SC side drew 1-1 against Asante Kotoko.



The highly-rated forward today started for the Miners when the team hosted the Porcupine Warriors in the outstanding matchday 29 game of the season.



Just after 10 minutes into the first half, in-form Yaw Annor made his presence felt when he displayed brilliant attacking prowess to find the back of the net.



His goal today means he has now found the back of the net for Ashanti Gold SC 20 times this season.



He has just made the race for the golden boot interesting after equaling the same number of goals scored by Asante Kotoko marksman Frank Etouga Mbella.



With just a few games to end the season, the two players must get their shooting boots on to finish the season with the golden boot.