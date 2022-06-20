Yaw Annor rues missed chances, claim he should have scored more than 22 goals

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor claims he should have score more than 22 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign.



Yaw Annor finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals.



The enterprising player weaved his magic in final day of the domestic top-flight, scoring a brace to leapfrog Kotoko’s Frank Mbella in the goal king race.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Yaw Annor claims he should scored more than 22 goals considering the number of chances he missed in some games.



“I should have scored more than that,” he said



“For instance, in our game against Kotoko, I should have scored 3 or 4 goals because I had a lot of chances in that game, again, I have been working on how well I can convert it and score more goals.”



His 22 goals mean, he has equaled Hearts of Oak legend Ismael Addo’s Ghana Premier League record.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







