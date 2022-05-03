Yaw Annor plays like Yaw Preko - AshantiGold coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

AshantiGold coach, Thomas Duah has compared in-form attacker Yaw Annor to former Black Stars striker Yaw Preko.



The former Bechem United speedster has been impressive for the Miners this season, scoring 16 goals in 27 games.



He is currently in contention for the goal king award, trailing Asante Kotoko's Franck Mbella Etouga by only two goals with seven games to go.



This was after his outstanding performance in Ashgold's thrashing of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Yaw Annor scored four goals.



“It wouldn’t have been surprised if Yaw Annor had scored about 70 goals in the league by now. The number of chances he wastes during matches is more than what he scores but I think he is building his confidence. We are not giving attention to the negative comments about his goals”



“Yaw Annor is going to score goals against Medeama. He plays like Yaw Preko, he is able to take players on, and create chances but is [sometimes] wasteful,” Duah told Happy FM.



The Miners remain in contention for a top-four finish with their next game against Medeama in Tarkwa.



