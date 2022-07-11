Yaw Annor opens up on Ashgold ban and its effect on the club

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former AshantiGold winger, Yaw Annor, has disclosed that the team was less distracted by the sanctions placed on the club by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its involvement in match manipulations in the previous season.



AshantiGold has been demoted to the Division Two League despite finishing seventh (7th) in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League due to a breach of regulatory code. The verdict was released during the season where Miners were found guilty of fixing their Ghana Premier League fixture against Inter Allies last season and have been demoted to the third-tier league with effect from 2022/23.



However, the club’s top scorer and the reigning goal king of the just-ended GPL season disclosed that the players held a meeting with the coaching staff as the team was encouraged to remain determined despite the brouhaha surrounding the club.



In an interview with Herbert Boakye Yiadom on eTV Ghana’s “Inside The Premier League”, Yaw Annor said, “We had a game to play with Kotoko at the time the verdict was released. The match was later rescheduled and for me together with my colleague players, we had a meeting. We decided not to pay too much attention on the verdict and drama and remain focused on our subsequent games. We decided to leave it to our leaders in the club to deal with the issue while we worked hard on the field. Our mentality was to deliver whenever we were called in because we were hired for that job.”



Yaw Annor ended the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as the Goal King with 22 goals ahead of Kotoko’s Frank Mbella who netted 21 goals. He was awarded the Home-based Player of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards for his impressive campaign.



Yaw Annor has however joined Egyptian side Ismaily on a two-year deal.