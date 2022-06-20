You are here: HomeSports2022 06 20Article 1565036

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Yaw Annor crowns himself as 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player  

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor has crowned himself as the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player after an explosive campaign.

Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, the former Bechem United indicated he is the best player in the just-ended domestic top-flight.

“I will say I am the best player in the ended GPL.

"It's not because I won the goal king but one can testify by him or herself looking at my performance in our games. You will judge it by yourself that I'm the best.

"Also, I won 8 MVP awards and that is another factor which justifies what I'm saying,” he said.

