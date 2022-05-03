Yaw Annor could have scored 70 league goals by now - Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Ashantigold SC, Thomas Duah has claimed that his attacker Yaw Annor could have netted 70 goals in the Ghana Premier League by now.



According to the gaffer, the forward is highly talented and plays like ex-Ghana international Yaw Preko.



“It wouldn’t have been surprised if Yaw Annor had scored about 70 goals in the league by now. The number of chances he wastes during matches is more than what he scores but I think he is building his confidence. We are not giving attention to the negative comments about his goals,” Ashgold Coach Thomas Duah told Happy FM in an interview.



The Coach added, “Yaw Annor is going to score goals against Medeama. He plays like Yaw Preko, he is able to take players on, and create chances but is [sometimes] wasteful.”



Yaw Annor has scored 16 goals after making 27 appearances in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.