Yaw Annor: Ghana Premier League goal king switching nationality to play for Togo

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The reigning Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor could play his first official match for Togo in the September international break.



This is because he is in the process of switching nationality from Ghana to becoming a Togo national.



Talks with the Togolese Football Federation (TFF) over the last few weeks have progressed very well.



According to the information gathered, everything could be completed by the close of this week.



Once the processes are completed, the highly-rated Yaw Annor will be included in the Togo squad for the upcoming international friendly match.



During the September international break, Togo will take on Ivory Coast in an international friendly match.



The match is to help the Hawks prepare for the next round of AFCON qualifiers.



Last season, Yaw Annor was a star for Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League. He finished the season with 22 goals to win the goal king award.



Despite the strong push from the Togo Football Federation, sources say it is possible he could pull out at the last minute.