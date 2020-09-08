Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, four other Ghanaians land Africa Beach soccer roles

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Nana Poku Amankwah and Janet Amankwah

Ghana Beach Soccer has received a huge boost with the appointment of five Ghanaians to serve on various Commitees of the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU).



The appointments were confirmed after an Executive Committee meeting was held in late August to deliberate on issues relating to the future of the rapidly growing sand sport across the continent.



Broadcaster and Ghana Beach Soccer Chairman, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been hand picked to head the Media/Communications and Branding team of ABSU.



Significantly, five other nominations from Ghana to the ABSU secretariat were also accepted by the union after strong recommendations from Ampofo Ankrah.



In a release from the ABSU secretariat in Lagos - Nigeria, referee George Darko has also been given a role on the competitions committee.



Other appointments include Nana Poku Amankwah who is currently the organizing secretary of Ghana Beach Soccer. He will now serve on the Competitions Committee of ABSU.



There is also an appointment for Ghana Beach Soccer Media officer Dennis Mensah and Ruben Dzidodo Adjahoe (CEO of Keta Sunset) who have been appointed to serve at the Union Secretariat.



TV3 sports producer and reporter Mrs Janet Amankwah has also been given a role to serve on the Beach Soccer Women's Development Committee of the Union.



The President of ABSU who also heads Uganda Beach Soccer is Mr. Deo Mutabazi known as a pillar in the drive to get beach soccer on the continent more funding and infrastructural development support.



Key stakeholders of member countries including Senegal, Morocco, Seychelles and Nigeria will also serve as heads of the various committes including marketing & sponsorship, Competitions Committee, Technical & Youth Development, Women's Development and the ABSU Secretariat respectively.





