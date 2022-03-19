Yaw Acheampong refuses to rule out Black Stars World Cup qualification chances

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Yaw Acheampong has refused to rule out the Black Stars World Cup qualification chances.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria next week with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Eleven Wonders coach indicated Ghana can beat Nigeria with good preparation.



“Ghana playing Nigeria is just like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and so, whoever does things right will earn the bragging right. I believe we can beat Nigeria if we are able to prepare well”



“I will not rule Ghana out in this qualifier because of the rivalry between us. The Nigerians are feeling the heat there just as Ghanaians. I believe good preparation will help us beat Nigeria” he said.