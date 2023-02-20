Yaw Acheampong rallies support for new Black Stars technical team

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Yaw Acheampong has urged Ghanaians to support the new Black Stars technical team to succeed.



Hughton, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion, replaces Otto Addo, who resigned after the World Cup. Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who served under Addo during his tenure.



“Yeah, in coaching, you will never know because a lot of things go into it. Let’s us all support them because we have one Ghana and we cannot serve any other country than ours. We should pray for them so they can accomplish their mission” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.



Black Stars will be looking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and many Ghanaians will be hoping that Hughton can lead the team to success by winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



