Yaw Acheampong quits Eleven Wonders coaching job

Eleven Wonders coach Joachim Yaw Acheampong has tendered in his resignation letter to end his four-month stay with the club.



The manager in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb stated that his decision to quit his role is due to circumstances beyond his control.



He oversaw his last game for the Techiman-based club in a goalless draw against WAFA on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



Yaw Acheampong joined Eleven Wonders on October 2021 after a short spell with Medeama.



The former Elmina Sharks manager leaves the club at the last but one position on the table with 16 points. He won 4, drew 4 and lost 8 of the 16 matches he managed.



Eleven Wonders will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium this weekend in match-week 17 of the Ghana Premier League.



