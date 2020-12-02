Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Helping Africa Foundation

Yamoransa Community educational goals get a boost with HAF and FYF support

Nana Akwa II, Sumankwahen of Nkusukum Traditional Area has said that the coming of the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) and Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) has helped the people of Yamoransa to achieve their educational goals and objectives.



He said the HAF and FYF were now members of the Yamoransa community who formed a solid link between them and the rest of the world and that through their association with the community, one can read about Yamoransa on the internet.



Nana Akwa was speaking at the ceremony to re-dedicate the Yamoransa Model Resource Center at Yamoransa in the Central Region.



The YMRC is fully funded by the HAF and FYF and managed by IMPLEMENTERS, a Ghanaian based project management non-profit agency that works with philanthropists, NGO's and corporate institutions to undertake social development projects on their behalf.



It was built and equipped with a 40-seater ICT Lab to provide free ICT literacy; a Home Economics Center for tailoring and catering lessons; and a 100-seater conference room for teacher training and workshops.



The YMRC also has a MakerSpace Center for Robotics training specially designed and installed by TECHAiDE, a technology company in Ghana to help prepare Ghanaian students who need the critical 21st-century skills in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



The MakerSpace equipment at the facility includes a 3D printer, Augmented/Virtual Reality System, Arduino, Legos, and other Robotics equipment.



The computers are also installed with over 30 pieces of educational software to address the curriculum requirements of Primary through Junior High School levels. An ASANKA device at the facility provides educational content over wi-fi for the center.



Because of the lack of reliable electricity in many villages, the facility fully runs on solar energy to provide continuous power as part of the package.



Nana Akwa said education has become the number one priority of the people of Yamoransa as their wards take inspiration from Dr. Debora Rose, President of HAF/FYF, and Mr. Japhet Aryiku, the Executive Director, and aspires to be like them.



He assured that the ideas and vision of the Yamoransa community would change for the better and leadership of the Community will do all in their powers to improve the lives of the people through the YMRC.



Dr. Rose, the President of HAF/FYF said ICT education is now the heart of the globe. According to her, the purpose of the YMRC was to improve the knowledge and vocational skills of Ghanaian students by exposing them to technology while promoting sustainable teaching and learning of ICT.



She said the HAF and FYF vision to promote ICT education in Ghana falls in line with the government's exemplary propagation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s mantra of “Ghana Beyond Aid.” to make the country self-reliant and digitize the economy.



Mr. Aryiku said the two organizations were committed to expanding ICT literacy in Ghana and intended to build one Model Lab in each of the 16 regions in the country.



He revealed that the HAF and FYF mission was to work to improve education, health, and social conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially in Ghana, and were aimed at supporting and assisting initiatives that are driven by technology for local communities.



Mr. Kafui Prebbie, the Chief Executive Officer of TECHAiDE called on the institutions around the community to patronize the Center for their conferences, workshops, ICT training, and catering services to make it more viable and charged the center management committee to make the maintenance of the place a topmost priority.



Other dignitaries present were Mr. K. K Essuman, Municipal Chief Executive for Mfantsiman, Professor Kofi Awusabo Asare, Chairman of the National Accreditation Board, and Mr. Daniel Cobold, Mfantsiman Municipal Director of Education.

