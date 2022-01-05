Yahaya Mohammed renders apology to Aduana fans after Kotoko defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed has apologized to the fans for last Saturday’s defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ogya lads lost 2-0 to the Porcupine Warriors on Matchday 11 fixture played at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.



The defeat was the first of its kind in Aduana Star’s history against Asante Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors had never beaten Aduana at home since 2009.



Yahaya Mohammed who played a part in the defeat apologized to the supporters, “This is football for you. No matter what you have to experience some of these things.



“It is strange they have broken the record and it’s unfortunate it had to be no team than Asante Kotoko. To the team owner Osagyefo and the supporters we will plead with them to forgive us. We didn’t want to lose the game but that is what happened,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We be hoping to win the upcoming matches to appease them,” he added.



Aduana Stars have lost two games at home this season to Kumasi-based clubs in the Ghana Premier League.