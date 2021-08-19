Yahaya Baba arrives in Tunisia for Esperance trials

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian teenager Yahaya Baba has arrived in Tunisia for trials at giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 19-year-old will train with the Blood and Gold club for about three weeks and if he impresses he will join permanently.



Baba departed Ghana and arrived in Tunis on Wednesday to begin his trial with the Espérance first team.



The highly-rated attacking midfielder played for Entente Sportive Bafing in the Ivorian Ligue 1 last season where he was a delight to watch.



Baba joined Bafing in March 2021 after leaving Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babes following a loan spell.



Baba scored one goal and provided three assists in 9 matches in the 2019/2020 campaign of the Ghanaian top-flight which was later cancelled due to COVID-19.