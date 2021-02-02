Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: YFM

YFM to shut down Ghana with 2nd edition of ‘Y Clash of DJs’

The 2nd edition of ‘Y Clash of DJs’ to come off on on 6th March, 2021

The official radio station for the Young and young at heart. YFM, brings to its avid listeners the second edition of the YFM Clash of the DJs.



The first season which was geared at relieving the masses from lockdown boredom saw DJs of YFM Accra (107.9), YFM Kumasi (102.5) and YFM Takoradi (97.9) go on a head to head battle to finally settle the debate of supremacy on the turntables.



The battle which is set to go down on 6th March, 2021 will be a determinant of which caucus maintains its reputation of supremacy and which caucus tumbles.



The reputable DJs representing YFM Accra will be in the competition with YFM Kumasi’s evergreen DJs as well as YFM Takoradi’s unstoppable DJs.



These DJs will display their dexterity in six thematic musical areas, namely, Reggae/Dancehall, Made in Ghana, HipHop, Afrobeats, Back in the Day (throwback) and Freestyle all within a set time frame.



Organizers of the battle disclosed that the winning team will be determined by 50% public votes and the other 50% will be determined by a team of three judges.



Speaking on the upcoming event, Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari, disclosed more information about this year’s event when he said:



“This year, we have introduced the balloting system where all the stations ballot for the order in which they will be playing. We can assure our listeners that they will enjoy these epic battles between these award-winning DJs even in this COVID-19 period. We promise it is going to be a whole cutting-edge virtual battle”.



Timothy Karikari reminded listeners of the need to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures and directives for their own safety.



To experience this epic battle of the DJs, tune in to Y107.9FM, Y102.5FM or Y97.9FM if you’re in Accra, Kumasi or Takoradi respectively. You can also witness the battle live @1079fm @1025fm @979fm on Instagram and Facebook.







