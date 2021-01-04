You are here: HomeSports2021 01 04Article 1146707

Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

YES Ghana announces change of Name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa

The organisation has also launched a new logo The organisation has also launched a new logo

The Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana), has changed its name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA).

The change in name according to the organization in a release dated January 4, 2020, is in line with the “organization's strategic focus on connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives.

The new name reflects a renewed mission to inspire and equip young people to realize the future they want.”

YOTA also announces a new logo to complement its new brand and a new website.

Read the organization’s release announcing its change of name below:

