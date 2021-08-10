Xavi applauds Andre Ayew after Ghana star scores first Al Sadd goal

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Al Sadd coach Xavi was left impressed by Ghana star Andre Ayew who scored his first goal for the Qatari top-flight side.
The Barcelona legend was captured applauding the Black Stars captain for scoring in a pre-season friendly win on Tuesday afternoon.
This is a clear sign that Ayew has the backing of his manager to achieve great things at Al Sadd.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window, started his first game for the club in Spain.
His goal propelled Al Sadd to a 5-3 victory over Spanish lower-tier club Figueres.
Ayew and his teammates will be in Spain till August 14, 2021, before returning to Qatar to conclude preparations for the new season next month.
Andre Ayew’s first goal for Al Sadd.— Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) August 10, 2021
Looks to have settled in quite well already.
Interesting to see how he gets on in the gulf. You can’t go too wrong with Xavi as your manager. pic.twitter.com/Ot1HGowdOR