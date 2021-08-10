Xavi applauds Andre Ayew after Ghana star scores first Al Sadd goal

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al Sadd coach Xavi was left impressed by Ghana star Andre Ayew who scored his first goal for the Qatari top-flight side.



The Barcelona legend was captured applauding the Black Stars captain for scoring in a pre-season friendly win on Tuesday afternoon.



This is a clear sign that Ayew has the backing of his manager to achieve great things at Al Sadd.



The 31-year-old, who joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window, started his first game for the club in Spain.



His goal propelled Al Sadd to a 5-3 victory over Spanish lower-tier club Figueres.



Ayew and his teammates will be in Spain till August 14, 2021, before returning to Qatar to conclude preparations for the new season next month.



