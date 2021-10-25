Wydad Casablanca’s defeat unfortunate – Hearts of Oak board member

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak Alhaji Akambi has described the sides 6-1 mauling by Moroccan giants, Wydad Casablanca, in the CAF Champions League preliminary round as unfortunate



The Phobians went into the return fixture with a 1-0 advantage but were unable to maintain it as they suffered their heaviest defeat in Africa on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, Alhaji Akanbi expressed his disappointment in the team’s defeat describing it as unfortunate.



“It’s just unfortunate but I think WAC of Morocco deserve to win this game. Within the first 10-15 minute, I just couldn’t believe how we were playing as if our players have not played before”



“It’s rather just unfortunate but we will go back home and do our corrections, we have dropped into the Confederations Cup, we will see what happens” he said.



Hearts, who lost 6-2 on aggregate, will now shift their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup.