Wrap up of performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.



GOALS



Kelvin Yeboah scored his fourth goal of the season for Sturm Graz in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia which they won 2-0 in the Ligue II



Alexander Agyakwa scored Selangor 2 in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT II in Malaysia league



Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla in their 3-1 win over Leczna in the Poland League



Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo FF in their 3-0 win over Degerfors in Sweden



Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to score for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping in the Sweden League



Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati in the USL Championship



European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their goalless draw game against Brentford



Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad



Mohammed Salisu played a key role for Southampton as they shared the spoils with Manchester United



Thomas Partey was missing in action for Arsenal as they lost 2-0 to Chelsea



Kwadwo Baah was on the bench for Watford as they lost 2-0 to Brighton



In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 55 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Barnsley



Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading 2-1 defeat to Coventry



In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-2 draw against Ipswich



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Almeria



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was on the bench for Genoa as they lost 4-0 against Inter Milan



In Serie B, Davis Mensah was on the bench for Pordenone against Perugia



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Rahman Chibsah and Christopher Adjei-Antwi did not feature in Bochum 2-0 win over Mainz



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 70 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld



In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 in their 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim



Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench in Paderborn 3-1 win over St.Pauli



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu saw 27 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-0 defeat to Lens



Salis Abdul Samed climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Clermont in their 3-3 draw against Lyon



Majeed Waris saw 28 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Troyes



Alexander Djiku missed the game due to suspension



Kamal Deen Sulemana lasted 48 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Nantes



Osman Bukari saw 24 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 to Rennes



Dennis Appiah played 24 minutes in the game for the losers



Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Gideon Mensah in their 1-1 draw against Angers



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was red carded in the game for Amiens against Sochaux



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia in that 2-0 win



Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 4-1 defeat to Rodez



ARMENIA



Ghanaian trio Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye were in action for Noravank in their 2-0 defeat to Ararat-Armenia



Gideon Boateng warmed the bench for Noravank



AUSTRIA



Frank Amankwah and Daniel Owusu were in action for FC Liefering in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna II



Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against LASK



BELGIUM



David Atanga saw 18 minutes action for Oostende in their 1-0 defeat to St.Liege



BELARUS



Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 4-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk



Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against Neman which they lost 4-0



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Ludogerets in their 5-0 win over Lok. Sofia



Emmanuel Toku played 89 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over Levski Sofia



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca



DENMARK



David Martin saw 26 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Koge



Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench for Lyngby in their 3-3 draw against Helsingor



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla in their 2-0 win over El Ismaily



Kwame Bonsu played the full throttle for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 defeat to Zamalek



ESTONIA



Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 2-1 win over Legion



Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide



FAROE ISLANDS



Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi against Klaksvik as they were hammered 7-0



FINLAND



Ishmael Yartey saw 21 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 defeat to AC Oulu



Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Turku in their 2-0 win over llves



Eric Oteng saw 63 minutes of action for lLves in their 2-0 defeat to Inter Trku



Baba Mensah played the full throttle for Klubi 04 in their 5-3 win over Ekenas



Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS as they won 5-1 against HIFK



Mohammed Abubakari played 90 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 3-1 against Honka



Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka



HUNGARY



Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 2-1 win over Ujpest



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh was in action for Dainava Alytus as they lost 1-0 to Divive Naah’s FK Kauno Zalgiris



Francis Kyeremeh saw 60 minutes of action for Zalgris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod against Sakhnin in the Toto Cup play-offs



MALAYSIA



Abubakar Yakubu played 90 minutes for Sri Pahang in their 2-0 defeat to Kuala Lumpur City



Alexander Agyakwa scored Selangor 2 in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT II



Nana Poku saw 90 minutes of action for Perak as they lost 3-0 against Selangor



MALTA



Isaac Ntow was in action for Birkirkara in their 2-1 win over Hamrun



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax’s game against Twente due to injury



NORWAY



Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Stabaek



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla in their 3-1 win over Leczna



ROMANIA



Ahmed Said played 84 minutes for Campionii in their 1-0 defeat to FC Arges



SAUDI ARABIA



Afriyie Acquah made his debut for Al Batin in their 2-1 win over Abha



Samuel Owusu played full throttle for Al-Feiha against Al-Fateh which ended 1-1



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Boateng made a brief appearance for Ruzomberok against Trnava which ended goalless



Ernest Boateng, Bright Owusu was in action for Samorin against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 1-1



Frank Appiah warmed the bench



Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-0 win over Senica



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates in their 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch



Richard Zuma made the first-half appearance for Maritzburg United as they lost against Golden Arrow



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo FF in their 3-0 win over Degerfors



Lawrence Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Brage which ended 3-3



David Accam was on the bench for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Elfsborg



Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to score for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping



Thomas Boakye saw 13 minutes in the game



Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro in their 1-1 draw against Sirius



Ebenezer Ofori played 15 minutes for AIK in their 2-1 win over Hacken



Kwame Kizito saw 72 minutes of action for Falkenbergs as they won 1-0 against Trelleborgs



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Sion which ended 1-1



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor



Bernard Mensah missed the matchday squad



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu lasted 89 minutes in the game for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-0 win over Metalist



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



Benjamin Ayim saw 90 minutes of action for Al Dhafra in their 2-0 defeat to Al Jazira



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders



Harrison Aful was on the bench for Columbus Crew



Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps



Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps



Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati



Isaac Atanga played 21 minutes for Cincinnati



Emmanuel Twumasi saw 90 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-2 draw against Huston Dynamo



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake



In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played 51 minutes for Phoenix Rising in their goalless draw game against Sacremento Republic



Elvis Amoh reduced the deficit for Rio Grande Valley FC as they lost to El Paso 3-1