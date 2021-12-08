Worst shot by a country mile - How BBC reporter described Partey's shot against Everton

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Everton defeat Arsenal 2-1



Partey admits poor form



Arteta backs Partey to rediscover form



The spotlight has been on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after Arsenal suffered back-to-back defeats in the English Premier League.



The Gunners lost their last two match 2-3 and 1-2 to Manchester United and Everton respectively in the Premier League.



Partey’s form in both games have become an issue of concern as Arsenal fans are beginning to wonder if he is the same player they bought from Atletico Madrid.



A feature of Partey’s time at Arsenal has been his long shots which have so far yielded no result.



Partey who was known for releasing goal-bound thunderbolts at Atletico has yet to replicate that form with most of his long drives ending up in the stands.



When Arsenal lost to Everton on Monday, December 6, 2021, Partey had another chance to steer one of those drives from twenty-five yards away out.



The Ghanaian midfielder hit was so bad that BBC commentator Chris Sutton could not resist an attempt to have a dig at him.



Chris Sutton described as "the worst shot of the weekend by a country mile" in his match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.



His criticism of Thomas Partey was not different from how many Arsenal supporters felt about the game.



In various social media posts, Arsenal fans criticized their star midfielder for consistently showing poor performances.



Partey has meanwhile admitted poor form and promised to work at the training grounds to rediscover his form.



