WorldRemit announces Africa-focused entrepreneurship program in Ghana

WorldRemit has announced the launch of its WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program in Ghana

As part of the commitment to creating opportunities and facilitating development in Africa, WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service, has today announced the launch of its WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program in Ghana, as well as in Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria with Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking as the program’s brand ambassador.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 across Africa, the continent has experienced a significant setback with the businesses of many entrepreneurs taking a hit. These entrepreneurs control the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) landscape, that have made significant contributions to the growth of the African economy especially through the creation of jobs.



Today, WorldRemit is kickstarting this significant investment to support and empower these small businesses to grow their businesses.



The program will commence from November 2020 till the end of January 2021 and will focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with a business booster pack and a digital business training course to help the program participants develop the required skills to scale up and run their businesses successfully.



The training module was developed and will be delivered in partnership with The Nest, a pan-African tech incubation hub reaching entrepreneurs from all sectors, domains, and industries across the continent.



Patoranking, as the Entrepreneurship Program brand ambassador, will promote the partnership with WorldRemit and encourage people to enter the competition which will help to build entrepreneurship across Africa. As a leading Music star with a solid entrepreneurship background, he is well-positioned to support these businesses on their journey to growth.



Speaking on this partnership, Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria, and Ghana, WorldRemit said: “Much of what Africa is today is due to its entrepreneurship which is a key driver for socio-economic progress through significant job creation and innovation. At WorldRemit, we want to be known for fostering the African entrepreneurship spirit.



We want to be a part of Africa's future prosperity. By helping build entrepreneurs across our African markets, we are enabling growth and development.”



To participate, WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, or Zimbabwe between 2nd November and 31st December 2020.



Winners will be chosen through a draw to nominate the budding entrepreneurs living in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. The nominated entrepreneurs will receive the WorldRemit Business Booster pack, as well as access to the digital training course.



For more information, visit



https://www.worldremit.com/en/promotions/empower-entrepreneurs. Terms and conditions apply.

