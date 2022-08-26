World eyes on Ghana chaskele sports development: Ghana leads Africa to have a field sports

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: CGA News

International sports (from America, Europe, Asia, etc.) have one of the creative industry binding Africa to the rest of the world, but what gets enough concern is that all those sports Africans participate in International tournaments are developed in other continents for qualified participants in respective African countries to foremost learn and compete for the trophy.



The consequence makes little sense with the continued dependency of international sports giving the period to acquire knowledge and understanding of the sports and reaching the level of competency to win trophy.



Football, American soccer, rugby, and cricket have enormous following overseas in relation to field sports, but with the launch of Ghana’s Chaskele Sports as equally being field sports the disparity in sports winning culture associated with sports development and advanced knowledge may remain in Ghana and other African nation’s advantage, thanks to the Cultural Games Association (CGA) commitments to the ongoing Ghana quest for a coordinated effort directed

towards traditional games and sports development across the African continent.



Clearly, the Chaskele Sports creation achieved by the Cultural Games Association and most importantly being played as a field sport remains the highest link in Ghana’s praiseworthy indigenous sports development.



It is undisputable fact that Ghana’s Chaskele game (now observed as complete sports) has been in existence prior to Ghana becoming the first African country to attain independence in March 1957, when the equipment used for the game

were deemed very colonial, and had no official rules to govern the game but participants' interests were exceptional.



Today’s Chaskele Sports made in Ghana for international participation follows a scoring presentation that is reasonably similar to the famous cricket India and Pakistan remain brilliantly at the top in the global ranking.



Where both the Cricket and the Chaskele differ is in the rules, players' positions on field, the athletes involvement that make Chaskele Sports unique in outstanding creativity in the sports industry.



It is hard to imagine how much the interest in Chaskele Sports may significantly increase in global sports life, and not to mention it as Ghana and African traditional games.



An England sports academy now becomes the first international Chaskele Sports team to meet their counterpart in Ghana in 2023 before the African countries arrive in Ghana for the biggest Chaskele Sports and Ghana Games Exhibition planned to meet the African Games 2023.



A group in Italy has opted to go for registration of the Chaskele Sports and this obviously, offers Ghana’s Chaskele Sports a sense of global development, not just national and African affairs.



But all the transformations and processes for Ghana’s traditional sports products are necessary development with the potential to bind individual countries. With the Commonwealth and Olympic Games not featuring an African game, the uniqueness of the Chaskele Sports will let the Cultural Games Association’s sports made in Ghana experience these two maintained sports festivals and it will further enhance the global interrelatedness.