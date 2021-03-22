World Water Day: 'At times we dey drink same water as our animals' - Nigerian farmer

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

As United Nations dey celebrate world water day to create awareness to lack of water wey dey trouble over 2 billion pipo for di world, one community for Kano state, northern Nigeria say at times dem dey drink from same source as dia animals due to lack of water.



Di fulani community for Gurin Gawa village say di lack of water make dia animals dey drink from gutters at di moment.



Father of five Sani Isa tell BBC say to get water na war as even di streams wey dem dey rely on don dry up at di moment.



"Because of lack of water at times we drink from same source as our animals, sometimes we buy from wheel barrow pushers wey dey pass but sometimes for days we no go see dem."



"Presently our animals dey drink even from gutters just to quench thirst so we dey beg goment to come to our aid."



For Kano state wey estimates show say get nearly 20 million pipo, lack of water na something wey dey trouble millions of pipo.



For interview wey oga of Kano state water corporation do with BBC few months ago e yan say dem dey try dia best but for water to reach everywhere for di state na something wey go take time.