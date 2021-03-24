World TB Day 2021: Tuberculosis disease plus how you fit sabi symptom, test and treat am

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Tuberculosis [TB] disease and Covid 19 [Coronavirus] be infectious diseases wey dey attack mainly di lungs, according to World Health Organization [WHO].
Di major concern na as TB and Covid take relate especially as many pipo fit get TB come confuse am with Covid because di cough wey dey involved for di two sickness.
Di international health organization don already confam say both TB and Covid get similar symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty breathing wey dey affect di throat.
March 24 every year na World Tuberculosis Day and di theme of dis year edition na; "Do Clock dey Tick".
Nigeria dey among di ten kontris wey account for 64% of di global gap for TB case finding - India, Indonesia and Nigeria account for almost half of di total gap.
As for prevention, WHO tok say health authorities suppose put measures in place to limit transmission of TB and Covid especially to arrange dia health care facilities well to separate treatment for di two infectious diseases wey dey kill pipo.
Dem also advise sey make laboratories always carry out accurate diagnostic test because e dey very essential for both TB and COVID-19 because tests for di two conditions dey different and dem suppose provide di results with respiratory symptoms, wey fit dey similar.
"While di experience of Covid-19 infection for TB patients dey small, we know say pipo wey dey sick with both TB and Covid fit get poorer treatment outcomes, especially if dem interrupt TB treatment.
"Make TB patients take precautions as health authorities advice dem say make dem always dey protected from Covid 19 and continue dia TB treatment as doctor prescribe am", WHO tok to mark this year World Tuberculosis Day.