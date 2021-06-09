World Ocean Day 2021: Elegushi beach spiritual prayer dey contribute to pollution - Oba

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Spiritualists dem dey contribute to di pollution of di ocean, Oba Elegushi tok.



Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi tok dis one in commemoration of di World Oceans Day 2021 for Lagos, South western Nigeria.



Di United Nations June 8 of every year as world oceans day to "inform di public on di impact of human actions on the ocean."



And di theme of dis year event an "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods."



But as di rest of di world mark di day traditional rulers doe Eti Osa area of Lagos no dey happy wit di activities of spiritualists dem wey dey come pray for Elegushi beach.



"Wen dem pray finish come dump dia candles, red and black clothes and oda tins wey dem tie inside the ocean an pollution be dat. And e no make sense," Chief Olaleka Bakare Aro Oba Elegushi tok for on event to mark world oceans day wia im represent Oba Elegushi.



Im tok say, "wetin those spiritualists no know be say few hours after dem throw whatever dem like inside di ocean, do ocean go send di tin back.



