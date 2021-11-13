World Cup qualifiers: Thomas Partey to miss Ghana-South Africa decider

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Thomas Patey could not be ready for crucial Ghana-South Africa tie



• FIFA WC qualifiers: Ghana hosts South Africa in Cape Coast on Sunday



• Ghana needs a win over South Africa to book a spot in the playoffs



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is likely to miss Ghana's Group G decider against South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.



The 28-year-old was named among Milovan Rajevac's 28-man squad for matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The Arsenal star was unavailable for Ghana's 1-1 draw with Ethiopia on Thursday due to injury.



According to goal.com's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts, Partey was expected to land in Ghana on Friday to join the rest of the squad. But the midfielder is still on the treatment bed at London Colney and thus will miss the game at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Unless there is a late twist, Partey will be a huge miss for Ghana in a must-win encounter against the rainbow country.



Bafana Bafana have already landed in Cape Coast crucial game, whereas the Black Stars are yet to return from Johannesburg since the stalemate with the Walias.