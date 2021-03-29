World Cup qualifiers: Kazakhstan vs France match see Anthony Martial injure plus oda results

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

France forward Anthony Martial comot after im receive treatment for injury during im kontri World Cup qualifying win over Kazakhstan.



Martial smart turn and pass set up Ousmane Dembele wey score di opening goal against di team wey dey ranked 122 for di world.



Sergiy Maliy produce fine clearance as Martial try to make am 2-0 before di defender head di ball into e own net.



France coach Didier Deschamps replace Manchester United player Martial wit Kylian Mbappe, wey see Kazakhstan goalkeeper save e penalty after dem foul am for inside di 18-yard box.



Afta dem been draw 1-1 wit Ukraine for Paris last Wednesday, reigning World Cup champions France get four points from two games for Group D.



France go play again on Wednesday when dem go dey away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.