World Cup qualifiers: GFA yet to react to Ethiopia's decision to move game to South Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana FA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has said that the association is yet to receive official communication from the Ethiopia FA on next month's 2022 World Cup qualifier.



As reported by GHANAsoccernet.com, The Ethiopia Football Federation and the South Africa Football Association reached an agreement on Thursday to host the Walia Ibex.



Ethiopia was supposed to host Ghana at the Bahir Dar Stadium in a matchday 5 fixture in November but the stadium has been suspended.



The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, disclosed in an interview that the association is yet to receive official notice from the Ethiopia Football Association's decision to host the Black Stars in South Africa for the World Cup qualifier.



According to him, South Africa and Ghana are in a race for the top spot in the group thus it's not right for the game to be held in South Africa.



He stated that the Ghana FA Executive Council will meet on the matter and make a decision.



“Unfortunately for Ethiopia after their games against Zimbabwe and South Africa the match reports to CAF weren’t favorable that is why the venue has been closed down," he told Happy FM.



“At this moment I don’t know what went into this decision. But we can’t fathom why we are in competition with South Africa and they expect us to go there and play. The Executive Council will make a decision and we will inform the public.”



Ghana will travel away to face Ethiopia next month in matchday five of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.



The Black Stars is just one point behind leaders, South Africa, on the table with 10 points.