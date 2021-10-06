World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to play Soccer Intellectuals in friendly ahead of Zimbabwe match

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars will play Soccer Intellectuals in a warm-up match ahead of their clash with Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The team commenced preparations for the crucial match on Tuesday, and continue on Wednesday with the friendly match scheduled at 4 pm at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac will use the game to assess the team's readiness for Saturday's encounter.



Intellectuals were may not be strong opponents but are oozing with confidence after securing qualification to the Division One League recently.



Black Stars face Zimbabwe twice in the space of four days. The first match will be played this Saturday in Cape Coast with the return leg in Harare on Tuesday.



Ghana are second in Group G with three points beating Ethiopia 1-0 and losing to South Africa by the same scoreline in their first two matches.