World Cup playoffs: Black Stars displayed an improved performance against Nigeria - Richard Ofori

Sports News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has lauded his teammates for their improved performance against Nigeria in the World Cup playoff games.



In the first leg of the playoffs, the Black Stars hosted the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.



Ghana after suffering humiliation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon put up an improved performance against their rivals.



Despite creating several chances, the Black Stars could not find the back of the net.



However, Ofori, who plays for Orlando Pirates in the PSL in South Africa is pleased with the performance of the team adding that they can still beat Nigeria in their backyard to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



“The guys did well, this is basically a new team, a lot of things have changed when you compare the performance of the AFCON to tonight’s display, hopefully, we will win the second leg," he said after the game.



The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29 for the return leg.



The playing body together with the technical team will depart for Abuja on Monday morning.



Ghana is chasing their fourth global showpiece appearance having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.







