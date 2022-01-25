You are here: HomeSports2022 01 25Article 1452877

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

World Cup playoff: Mamadou Gaye tips Ghana to qualify ahead of Nigeria

Outspoken African Football analyst, Mamadou Gaye has tipped the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers ahead of Nigeria.

Ghana has been drawn against Nigeria for the final World Cup playoffs with the winner over two legs securing a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The two sides know each other very well and the tie is set to be one that will be keenly contested. The Black Stars endured a poor AFCON campaign which culminated in the team’s early exit.

While many have tipped the Super Eagles to qualify ahead of Ghana, Mamadou Gaye believes the Black Stars can cause an upset.

“I fancy Ghana to go through ahead of Nigeria. I strongly believe Ghana has what it takes to defeat this Nigerian team,” Mamadou Gaye told Takoradi-based Empire FM.

“The way Nigeria was kicked out of the AFCON, Ghana needs to take advantage of it and learn lessons from it. Ghana needs to forget about their poor AFCON in Cameroon, regroup and prepare adequately for the game in March,” Mamadou Gaye added.

Ghana and Nigeria will do battle in March for one of the five slots allotted to Africa for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

