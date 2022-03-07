World Cup playoff: Ghana delays release of squad for Nigeria clash

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's squad for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria will be delayed due to injuries and the avoidance of late changes to the team.



Interim coach Otto Addo has been preparing for the crucial encounter later this month after speaking to a number of players before the announcement of his squad next week.



With captain Andre Ayew and forward Benjamin Tetteh set to miss the games due to suspension and the doubt over the availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Otto Addo is not in a rush to release his squad.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the team after missing the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.



Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew have been in communication with the German trained gaffer, as a lot will be depend on the trio for the double header.



St Pauli midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to play a key role following his outstanding form in the Bundesliga II.



Most of the players who featured for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations will be named in the team.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg in four days time,