World Cup playoff: Ghana coach keeps faith in captain Thomas Partey for Nigeria showdown

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo is counting on Thomas Partey to lead the Black Stars to victory over their West African rivals Nigeria this month.



Black Stars take on Super Eagles with a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar up for grabs.



The two teams will meet twice, first on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium and then four days later at M.K.O Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria last week announced their squad with Ghana expected to reveal theirs in the coming days.



Ghana’s squad won’t feature skipper Andre Ayew whose red card against Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) rules him out of the tie.



His absence is certainly a big blow but his deputy Partey is expected to step up and inspire Ghana to achieve qualification.



Partey will be the captain for both games, barring unforeseen circumstances.



The Arsenal man often demonstrates his immense quality when he captains the team with four goals in five games.



The only game he didn't score was a friendly against Algeria ahead of the AFCON, which the North Africans won convincingly in Doha.



He had scored in four consecutive games, including a fine free-kick that gave Ghana an important away win in the qualifying group stage.



Partey has been in good form at Arsenal lately and has contributed enormously to the Gunners' impressive rise to fourth in the Premier League.